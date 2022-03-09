Upfiring (UFR) Trading 81.8% Lower Over Last Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 84.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 81.8% against the US dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $202,474.30 and approximately $20.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

