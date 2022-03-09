Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States."

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

