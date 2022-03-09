Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 2.6%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.41. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.
The company has a market cap of C$148.34 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.54.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Urbana’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.
About Urbana (TSE:URB)
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
