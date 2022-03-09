USDJ (USDJ) Trading Down 0% This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $1.53 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.73 or 0.06414792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,841.91 or 0.99901234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00041154 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

