UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.
NYSE USER traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.98.
UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 in the last 90 days.
About UserTesting (Get Rating)
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
