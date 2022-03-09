UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

NYSE USER traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USER shares. Raymond James started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 in the last 90 days.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.