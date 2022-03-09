Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.90

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.90 and last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 1954073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,110,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,195,000 after buying an additional 1,285,104 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,532,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,677,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,376,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,122,000 after buying an additional 345,716 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,803,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,689,000 after purchasing an additional 566,442 shares during the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

