Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) EVP Purchases $14,993.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) EVP Theresa Robbins Shea purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after buying an additional 1,326,565 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after buying an additional 1,186,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after acquiring an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,954,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UTZ. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

