Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,158,000 after buying an additional 123,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,431 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

