VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 257,895 shares.The stock last traded at $19.42 and had previously closed at $19.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 809,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 78,370 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 352,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 63,694 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 31,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,059,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

