Vanguard FTSE Canada (TSE:VCE) Shares Down 0.6%

Vanguard FTSE Canada (TSE:VCE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$46.38 and last traded at C$46.44. 31,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 30,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.