Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of MGK traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.44 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

