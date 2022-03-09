Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 51,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 36,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 412,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,315. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

