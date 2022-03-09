Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,266.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWV stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.48. 114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,359. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $156.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

