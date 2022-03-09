Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Reduced by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

