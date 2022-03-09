Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.98 on Wednesday, hitting $205.40. 14,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,969. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.18.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.