Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Boosted by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,966. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $157.20 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

