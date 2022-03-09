Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,717,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 218,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,002. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.96 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

