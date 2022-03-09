Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 14,090 GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GeoPark by 240.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in GeoPark in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the third quarter worth $199,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.71. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

