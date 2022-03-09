VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $352.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth $45,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.