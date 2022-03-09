Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $181.83 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.39 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.57.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Veeva Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.