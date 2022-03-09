Velas 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.57 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $506.14 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002212 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004326 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000234 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,272,197,638 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

