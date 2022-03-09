Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLDR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $424.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 5,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $12,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,622,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,903,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,557 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 741,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 851.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 663,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.