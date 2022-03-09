Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Short Interest Update

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.24. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

