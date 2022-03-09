Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $25.19

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.19, but opened at $26.97. Veracyte shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 6,616 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Veracyte by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Veracyte by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

