Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. State Street Corp grew its position in Verastem by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,841 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,000 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,701,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $3,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

