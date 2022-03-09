Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.
About Verastem (Get Rating)
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
