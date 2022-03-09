Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

