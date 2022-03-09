Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 3946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.58.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

