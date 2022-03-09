Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.32 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

NYSE VET opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.58. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 699,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 127,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 62,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

