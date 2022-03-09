Veronica J. Wilson Sells 1,200 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.48. 1,294,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,904. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,258,000 after buying an additional 99,140 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,206,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after buying an additional 1,565,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after buying an additional 1,469,939 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

