Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.
NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,362,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $514.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.60.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
About Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
