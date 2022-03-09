Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,362,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $514.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 881,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 435,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 311,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 108,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

