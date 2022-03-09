Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $322.60

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 322.60 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 325.60 ($4.27), with a volume of 83976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.80 ($4.48).

VSVS has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.70) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.08) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.35) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.70) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.14 ($7.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 439.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 472.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

