Viant Technology (DSP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Viant Technology to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DSP stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.68 million and a PE ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 20,490.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

