Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $21.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 138.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 70,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $17,630,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $437.68 million and a PE ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $62.84.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

