Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 177.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.84.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

