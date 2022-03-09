Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) fell 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.94 and last traded at $47.27. 9,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,440,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSCO. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.