Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) fell 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.94 and last traded at $47.27. 9,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,440,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VSCO. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
