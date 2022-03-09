Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.27.
NYSE VSCO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,624. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.
In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
