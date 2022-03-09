Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.27.

NYSE VSCO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,624. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

