Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 224.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

VKTX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. 594,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,901. The firm has a market cap of $248.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

