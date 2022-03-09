Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE NCZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 280,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,291. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $5.51.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.