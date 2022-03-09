Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,568,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $839,638,000 after purchasing an additional 329,657 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

V traded up $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $196.34. 126,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,198,501. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

