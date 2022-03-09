Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,855 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 820.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 97.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 248.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 134,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

