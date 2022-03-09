Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,368 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 822,231 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after buying an additional 62,969 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,808,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after buying an additional 1,070,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -259.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,890 shares of company stock valued at $299,637. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.