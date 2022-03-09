Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $147,000 in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after buying an additional 366,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 905,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 825,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 210,259 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,074,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of -0.49. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

