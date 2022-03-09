Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $286,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 392,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 354,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $22,473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Agree Realty stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

