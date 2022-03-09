Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,776 Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

NASDAQ:LE opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $527.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lands’ End Profile (Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.