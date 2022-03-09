Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.91

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 81683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,012 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Vontier by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 67.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

