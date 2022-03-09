Voyager Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,180 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,270% compared to the average volume of 303 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

VYGR traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. 4,842,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.07.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.