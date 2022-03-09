W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,846 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

