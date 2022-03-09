Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Wabash National worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Wabash National by 70,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

WNC stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 1.62. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,386 shares of company stock worth $326,894 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

