Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,975 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $4,592,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $383.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,804,018 shares of company stock worth $808,946,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

