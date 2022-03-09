Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $131.75 on Monday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $201.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.63. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.